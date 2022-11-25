Kyrgios sets sights on Wimbledon rematch at World Tennis League: “The team that has my eye is definitely Djokovic and the Falcons”

Nick Kyrgios is eyeing a clash with Novak Djokovic at the World Tennis League in Dubai where he hopes to take down Djokovic.

Both Djokovic and Kyrgios will be in Dubai in December playing some tennis and they will most likely face each other due to being in different groups. The Australian is certainly excited about the prospect of that saying:

“I cannot wait to be part of the WTL. The team that has my eye is definitely Novak and the Falcons. I can’t wait to come against them and I can guarantee an Eagles win. But for now, all tie.”

Speaking further in the video about the World Tennis League, Kyrgios added:





“I thrive and have so much fun in a team environment. Can’t wait to meet my team and see if we can accomplish during the week. An event like this for the fans is so important. We have fan interactions, the ability to see female and male athletes come together and achieve something, is really really cool.”