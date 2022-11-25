Lake Humane Society prepares for busy holiday pet adoption season

The holidays bring a heightened sense of caring and generosity, and adopting a pet falls in line with the spirit of the season.

Lake County Humane Society Adoption Counselor Cindy Sender said adding a pet to a family is very normal at this time of the year and the organization does all it can to make sure the animals are going to a loving and safe home.

“Each year seems to be different, but generally, there tends to be a slight increase in families wanting to adopt during the holiday season,” Sender said. “Some benefits of increased adoption requests include raising awareness of adoption and the number of pets that need homes, and animals finding a home for the holidays.

“While the risks may include making sure they are adopting for the right reasons, making sure the pet is a good fit for their home environment and making sure the holiday celebrations will not be too stressful for the adopted pet.”

Sender said there is no change in her organization’s policy for approving adoption candidates.

“When it comes to adoptions, Lake Humane Society has a specific application process, and the holiday season is no different. We screen each applicant and make sure they are matched with the perfect pet,” Sender said. “We also do not promote animals as presents or surprises.

“We do suggest if they are looking for a ‘surprise’ factor, that they can surprise their family members by bringing them to the Humane Society to potentially pick out a forever friend,” she added. “This way, we can assure the whole family is ready to take on the responsibility of owning a pet and that the pet will be loved and cherished for life.”

The Humane Society has developed specific programs for the holidays to ensure proper placement. The process includes a screening process that hopefully rules out potential adoptees with a more hectic holiday schedule and home atmosphere that possibly wouldn’t be as conducive to caring for a pet.

“In the past, we have done a ‘Home for the Holidays’ promotion in an attempt to place pets with their forever family during the holiday season,” Sender said. “Aside from our normal screening process, we also talk to adopters about their holiday plans, and what their plan will be for their new pet.

“Whether they will be leaving the house for an extended period of time or having guests over, it is important to make sure their new pet is settled and able to decompress as they get acclimated to their new home.”

She added that overall, the Humane Society has found that pets adopted during the holidays have had a successful and happy life in their forever homes, becoming part of the family.

“We have so many adoptable pets all year-round and are always grateful for those willing to open their hearts and homes to those in need,” Sender said.

Lake Humane Society is open to the public during our normal business hours, with the exception of being closed on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Adoptions are by appointment. It is located at 7564 Tyler Blvd., #E, Mentor.

Applications, adoptable pets and hours can be found at lakehumane.org.