“Leave relationship if you pay your bills”: Bobrisky’s advice to women trends

Popular, controversial crossdresser Bobrisky stirs the emotions of many men online with a piece of advice he recently shared with his adopted gender, the female folks

Idris, in a video shared on his page, advised women to walk out of any relationship where they’re still tasked with the responsibility of footing their own bills

However, this piece of nugget by the controversial socialite didn’t go down well with the male folks, as they took to his page to drag him for making such a deceitful comment

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky recently stirred reactions online with a video he posted of him sharing some pertinent relationship advice.

Bob had advised women in his viral video to walk out of any relationship where they’re still charged with footing their bills.

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky advises women to sign out of relationships where they still sort their bills themselves.

Idris also explained to the female folks how best for them to exist in such a relationship without creating too much fuss or the break-up leading to a fight.

Bobrisky then noted that a good-looking babe like himself could never be caught in a relationship where he foots his bills.

Watch Bobrisky’s video advising women who foot their bills in relationships:

See how netizens reacted to Bobrisky’s advice to women about leaving relationships where they foot their bills:

@ceekay_standard:

“Na man dey do man.”

@mhizzbaybii:

“Men are really really going through a lot. Dear men please know your worth. A girl somewhere is reposting this to deceive others. As a man you deserve the absolute best! Know your worth. That’s all.”

@callme_bigshark:

“Ode, how many girls you dey pay their bills.”

@______tinuke:

“E easy to do na why u change gender.”

@cnn_adugbo:

“You for dey as God create you na.. So you go dey sort ladies bills.. E easy na hin you run go dey wear bra Money is unisex.”

@omalians_crib:

“Awon motivational speakers no go look for work,na for man head u wan open office.”

@dr_omomurewa:

“Miss Idris Okuneye has spoken person wey no get gender don drop relationship advice.”

@m_.l_.d:

“Broke guys left the group chat angry…”

@mz_trophy_jo:

“Come bob no Dey deceive these young girls stop this nonsense so are you advising them not to work and depend on men.”

“I say I’m a girl, and some are still doubting”: Bobrisky insists he is not a man, Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nigerian celebrity Bobrisky’s gender has been a topic of confusion even though he had made it clear in the past that he chooses to identify as a baby girl.

The crossdresser once again took to social media to affirm that he was a lady and not a man, as many Nigerians choose to identify him as.

As his fans call him, Mummy of Lagos also decided to ask for the only way Nigerians will believe that he is indeed female.

