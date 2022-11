This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

BENZONIA — A Norwegian Christmas is the topic for the upcoming Benzonia Academy Lecture program.

The presentation is part of Benzie Area Historical Society’s Benzonia Academy Lecture Series, hosted on the second Thursday of each month at The Mills Community House, 891 Michigan Avenue, Benzonia.

The lecture, offered at The Mills Community House, will be presented at 4 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Sharon Ericksen McKinley will share how her family and others have celebrated their Norwegian heritage with Yuletide traditions.

McKinley is a native of Frankfort, where she has lived all of her life. She was an educator for 28 years and a local realtor for more than 30 years. McKinley’s father emigrated from Norway when he was 18, in 1926.

He was the last Ann Arbor Car Ferry captain who had been born in Norway. McKinley’s maternal grandfather and mother were both of Norwegian descent.

More information on the Dec. 8 lecture can be found on the Benzie Area Historical Society’s website at benziemuseum.org, the society’s Facebook page or by calling the museum at 231-882-5539.