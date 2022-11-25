Logitech’s Gaming Headset With Dolby Atmos Is Only $50

A good gaming headset can immerse you into the gameplay and let you communicate with other players clearly, but they can be expensive. Luckily, Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed gaming headset is down to just $50 at Amazon (normally $80) thanks to Black Friday.

The G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight, over-ear headset that connects wirelessly to PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices via an included Bluetooth dongle. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic surround sound for more accurate sound staging.

(Don’t worry Xbox owners, plenty of Xbox-compatible headsets are on sale for Black Friday, too.)

As for the headset’s build, it sports a memory foam-padded headband, breathable earcup cushioning, and weighs just under 6oz. That should keep the headset comfy even during long play sessions.

Speaking of which, Logitech says the headset’s battery will last up to 18 hours on a single charge, and you can quickly and easily recharge it with the included USB cable. As for the mic, the G435 uses dual noise-canceling microphones that are integrated directly into both earcups, rather than sticking out from a mic arm, giving the headset a sleek look.

Amazon is selling the discounted headset in three color schemes: Black (with tiny lime green accents), Blue (which has hot pink earcup fabric and a purple headband), and White (which has pale blue padding). You can also pair the G435 Lightspeed with the Logitech G305 wireless mouse for just $86.88 (normally $130).

Don’t forget to check our Black Friday 2022 deals coverage for even more gaming and tech sales.