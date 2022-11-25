M. Basketball Falls To Stanford, 70-60, At ESPN Events Invitational

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Brandon Angel scored a game-high 22 points on eight made field goals and two three-pointers to lead Stanford to a 70-60 victory over the Seminoles in the second round of the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House. Harrison Ingram and Michael Jones each contributed 10 points of their own to lead Stanford to their third win of the season.

Caleb Mills scored a team-high 16 points and pulled down five rebounds for Florida State. He led four Seminoles in double figure scoring, Cam’Ron Fletcher (12 points), Darin Green, Jr. (11 points), and Naheem McLeod (10 points). Mills has scored in double figures in five of the Seminoles last six played, with this being his fourth game in a row in double digits.

McLeod once again brought his radiant energy to the court, shooting four for four from in the paint. Cameron Corhen and Mills each shot a perfect two for two from the free throw line.

Florida State began the first half with an early eight point lead as Fletcher made a three-point field goal in the first seconds of the game. The Seminoles took a 27-21 lead into the intermission. Mills was the team-high scorer in both points (eight) and rebounds (two) in the first 20 minutes. Fletcher and McLeod contributed six points to the first half, pulling down two rebounds to join Mills in a first half team-high.

Although Stanford outscored the Seminoles 49-33 in the second half, Florida State led the Cardinals in every category for the game. From the field, the Seminoles had a .438 shooting percentage (21-48) and a .300 shooting percentage (6-20) from beyond the arc. They held Stanford to a .422 shooting percentage inside the paint and only allowed three of 26 (.115) attempts to be made from the three-point line.

Stanford scored 27 points off of the Seminoles 14 turnovers. Florida State dominated a majority of the game, holding the lead for 22 minutes compared to their opponents 15 minutes. The latter part of the second half led to the Seminoles downfall, as the Cardinals went on a 10-0 scoring run with only six minutes left in the game.

Florida State will play in round three of the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday against Memphis or Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. ET.