Manchester United make contact with Barcelona over re-signing Memphis Depay- Paper Talk

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Premier League has no plans to include regulations in their Owners and Directors Test that would prevent a Saudi investor taking over either Liverpool or Manchester United.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is in talks over the terms of his departure from the Italian team who recently dismissed reports that he was about to be sacked.

Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom reports that the Glazer family are open to selling Manchester United after 17 years of ownership



DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have made contact over re-signing Memphis Depay and Barcelona are open to terminating his contract to make the move easier.

Arsenal will make a second move to sign Palmeiras midfielder Danilo after the World Cup, having failed to secure his signature with an offer late in the summer window.

THE SUN

Argentina’s worries over Lionel Messi missing their crucial World Cup clash with Mexico are no more after he shook off an ankle problem.

John Terry is backing Harry Kane to eventually swap Tottenham for Real Madrid to win some trophies, although he admitted he would take “any chance to have a pop” at his former rivals.

Image:

Harry Kane holds off Tyler Adams





THE TIMES

Mark Wood is set to miss England’s first Test in Pakistan with the hip injury he suffered during the World Twenty20.

England coach Richard Cockerill has revealed he helped Manu Tuilagi fight against imminent deportation from the United Kingdom back in 2009, lobbying the Government to get a visa for the then-teenage prospect.

DAILY MAIL

Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo are in discussions with club sponsors to try and fund a three-month move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup.

Brazil’s World Cup issues continue to mount with Antony, a possible replacement for injured Neymar, reportedly missing training on Friday because of an illness.

Image:

Neymar miss the rest of the group stages





Sunderland’s friendly against Al Shabab in Dubai proved anything but after players and coaching staff from both sides were involved in a clash that almost saw the game postponed and included fists flying.

Paris Saint-Germain have made a £34.3m bid to take ownership of their Parc des Princes home but the city’s urban department are understood to value the site at £300m which could mean owners Qatar Sports Investments seeking a new stadium site.

DAILY STAR

A group of England fans had a five-star lunch and took a tour of a Qatari millionaire’s mansion after he spotted one of them wearing a Wolves shirt.

Rob Dorsett and Kaveh Solhekol analyse England's 0-0 draw against USA at the World Cup in Qatar.



DAILY MIRROR

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko would not be at all surprised to see Sebastian Vettel return to the team in some kind of management role.

DAILY RECORD

Canada defender Alistair Johnston admits he is “honoured” to be linked with Scottish champions Celtic and said his phone “blew up” after stories emerged of their interest.

QPR have started their search for a new manager as they are not intending to stand in Mick Beale’s way should Rangers make an official approach for him.

Al Ahly manager Marcel Koller has told Celtic the club will do everything in their power to keep hold of star midfielder Afsha.