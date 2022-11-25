Margot Robbie says tequila shots helped her film nude ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ scenes | CNN

Categories
According to Margot Robbie, she needed a little bit of liquid courage to film a now-famous scene in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The Daily Mirror reported that during remarks at a BAFTA: A Life In Pictures recording, the Australian actress shared some of what happened behind the scenes when she starred as Naomi Lapaglia in the 2013 film opposite Leonardo DiCaprio as real-life stockbroker Jordan Belfort.

The pair had a pretty racy nude scene together, and Robbie reportedly said she reached for some tequila to prepare.

“I’m not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous – very, very nervous,” she said.

The film went on to be pretty big, unlike what Robbie had imagined.

“Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film,” she said.“‘It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo [DiCaprio] and everything.’”

The role in the 2013 film actually helped launch Robbie into stardom.



