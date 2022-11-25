McDonald’s may print car registrations on bags to stop littering

McDonald’s takeaway meals could feature the buyer’s car registration numbers in a littering crackdown. Diners throwing rubbish out of their car windows after eating have sparked the proposal.
The fast food giant has met with the Welsh government to try and clean up roads feeding out of drive-throughs, WalesOnline reports.
Any bags that are launched from vehicles in the future will lead directly to the culprit, it is hoped.
Plans suggest that the identifying feature could be scanned directly onto the famous McDonald’s brown paper bags.
The move aims to make drivers stop and think before they throw packaging out of their car.
But Swansea Council’s head of waste management, Chris Howell, has raised potential pitfalls.
Mr Howell worries that if McDonald’s is to “go first” on the scheme, litter bugs would simply go to another takeaway and continue dumping their rubbish.
He said: “If McDonald’s do it, then people will just go to Burger King instead of McDonald’s, because nobody wants to have their private details printed on that packaging.”
He added: “I think it’s a really good idea but at the minute it’s fraught with some difficulties.”
The proposals first gained attention two years ago, when the Welsh nationalist party Plaid Cymru petitioned firms to print registration numbers on packaging.
It came after litter surged during after the first coronavirus lockdown.
The petition said: “Fast Food outlets reopened in Wales on Monday 2 June. Since then we have seen an increase in the litter dumped in our communities after visits to the drive-through.
“People should use the bins provided or take their litter home. Throwing it out of the car is not acceptable.
“We are calling on Welsh Government to make it compulsory for fast food outlets with drive-through facilities to print car number plates on all packaging so that litter can be traced.”
The registration scheme, however, remains just a possibility, with the Welsh assembly confirming it has “no plans” to force fast-food chains to take such measures.
