MCU: The 10 Best Tweets About Steve & Tony’s Relationship

Tony Stark and Steve Rogers are no longer a part of the MCU after the events of Endgame, but even with Marvel introducing more and more characters in its ever-expanding cinematic roster, the duo remains timeless among fans. They are not only fellow Avengers; they are much more than that, having had each other’s back in times of need and suffering a temporary but impactful estrangement after fighting against each other in Civil War.





But with the Twitter fandoms intent on shipping such iconic characters together, Tony and Steve make for quite a fan fiction-worthy couple! Even though there is no dearth of efforts to ship Steve and his best friend Bucky Barnes together, Steve and Tony’s relationship is also quite popular among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A Power Couple

Not only do the two heroes seem perfect for each other, but their powers also complement each other quite well. As Iron Man, Tony has his arsenal of hi-tech weapons and armor. As for Steve, he can bring that brute force to the table with all the superhuman strength that he derives from the Super Soldier Serum.

All in all, it’s a perfect couple, even if they were using their powers at home. Just like that famous scene in Age of Ultron, Steve can break wood with his bare hands. Tony, on the other hand, can just start a fire in a second with his hand repulsors. It would be quite a warm Christmas at their house.

The Haters Weigh In

While the “Steve Tony” ship might be celebrated in the fandom, there are many who don’t seem to understand the hype of it all. And their disdain for the ship is understandable, given how Steve and Tony have been quite toxic as friends.

While they have previously taken friendly shots at each other ever since they met, Civil War proved the limits to which Steve can go to protect Bucky and stand by his own ideals. Even though Bucky was brainwashed, he still killed Tony’s parents, and rather than acting as a mediator, Steve decided to offer his full support to Bucky, even if that meant beating Tony into submission. If fans are still ready to ship them both, the Tony sympathizers would definitely rage.

Maybe Both Sides Were Correct

After Civil War‘s release, it was quite common for Marvel fans to divide themselves into factions: Team Iron Man and Team Cap. But over the years, a revised take on the movie’s narrative is leading some to discuss how both Tony and Steve might have been right or wrong in their own ways.

When it comes to reasoning, this tweet aptly sums up how Steve was right about the imminent dangers that would come to a superhero’s privacy and everyday functioning with excessive government control under the Superhuman Registration Act. But with all the collateral damage caused by the Avengers’ previous exploits, Tony’s philosophy of taking accountability for their actions through this Act also seems justified. This moral confusion between the two stances only goes on to show how Steve and Tony have always been two sides of the same coin.

The Grumpy X Sunshine Dynamic

If one were to decide who is the more serious one in the relationship, it would be difficult as both Steve and Tony have had their grumpy moments. Steve has given off the ideal leader feel right from the start, but even Tony has eventually developed from a brash playboy to a more mature team leader.

But at the same time, both of them have also had their light-hearted moments. With the fanfics assigning both characters their own fair share of “grumpy” and “sunshine” qualities, it does become difficult to figure out who is who.

Steve Would Never Go For Tony’s Head

Civil War made for a challenging situation for both Steve and Tony. Even though Steve’s friendship with Bucky prompted him to even strike down Tony violently, he would obviously not take his life. Still, this makes for a heartbreaking scene as Tony thinks that Steve might just go for his head with his shield, exactly what the antagonistic John Walker did to a civilian in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Tony’s fears in this particular scene mark a watershed moment in the duo’s relationship. Even though they started fighting on the same side again in the movies to come, Tony seemed to be scarred forever after the beating he got from both Steve and Bucky.

Where It All Started

The first time Steve and Tony had a proper interaction was in the SHIELD helicarrier with the two heroes throwing sarcastic jabs at each other. While some would see it as classic schoolboy banter, the moment turned out to be a classic moment for the fans ready to ship them.

Just like one of the classic rom-coms, this scene had the makings of how two future lovers end up being each other’s sworn enemies, only to fall for each other later on. For many, like this Twitter user’s mother, this was a perfect moment to start shipping them.

A Ship Name

Every couple within the pantheon of fanfictions has a “ship name.” Steve and Bucky’s relationship in the MCU is categorized as “Stucky” while Tony and Pepper go by the name “Pepperony.”

So, it was only a matter of time until Steve and Tony also got their own exclusive ship name. The large consensus favors “Stony,” and this is what has stuck around in many fan-fic accounts. Understandably so, stony has also become a common hashtag among the dedicated fans shipping them.

The Fight Of The Steves

Avengers: Endgame saw two Steves from alternate timelines fighting it out against each other, leading to endless memes. Now, picture a scene like that but with the Steves indulging in a possessive fight over Tony.

It wouldn’t be surprising if someone already went ahead and wrote an entire fanfic story on this scenario or “a god tier trope,” as this tweet describes. And given that all of them would possess the same strength, may the best Steve win!

A Relationship For Its Time

While The Avengers did lay the foundation of the Steve x Tony relationship, it can be argued that the feelings between them waned in the future Avengers movies. Civil War found both of them literally fighting each other, and some tensions were still high in the Infinity War/Endgame saga.

But given the simpler times of The Avengers where only six major superheroes dominated the MCU, it would have been warm imagining all of them staying over at the Stark Tower with Steve and Tony being the parental figures. Their opposing personalities and styles of leadership would perfectly complement each other’s presence in the relationship.

“I Needed You”

Tony’s exile in space took a toll on his mind, filling him with severe anxiety about what was to come. While Steve was busy leading the Avengers in Wakanda after the events of Civil War, a certain rift was established between the two. Even if they wished to communicate their issues, there was hardly any time given Thanos’ global threat.

In such a context, Tony getting brutally honest with Steve and telling him how he needed him goes on to show how close they have been over the years. But saving the world is a bigger responsibility for both of them, even if it comes at the cost of causing a divide in the close bond they share.

