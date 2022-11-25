Categories
Meghan Markle faces split loyalties ahead of crunch clash tonight


Royal biographer Tina Brown claimed the Duchess of Sussex came to the conclusion the Royal Family “needed her more than she needed them” after her tour with Prince Harry in Australia in 2018.

Writing in her book The Palace Papers, Ms Brown said Meghan decided “that the monarchy likely needed her more than she needed them”.

The former Vanity Fair editor added: “She had starred in the equivalent of a blockbuster film and wanted her leading-lady status to be reflected in lights.”

Following the hugely successful tour, Meghan felt her “star power” was “bigger than what she was allowed to do in the monarchy”, the author also claimed.

