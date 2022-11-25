Mike Tindall spills on night at Buckingham Palace





Mike Tindall has been very open about his royal in-laws on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and Zara Tindall’s husband once again shared an insight into the Royal Family on Thursday’s instalment of the ITV show. Hollyoaks star Owen Warner quizzed his campmate on what it’s like being inside Buckingham Palace.

Owen asked Mike: “Have you been to Buckingham Palace much?” “More than most,” Mike replied and Owen questioned: “What’s it like there?” Mike said: “A lot of it’s all the staterooms and there’s only a little bit of living.” Owen asked Mike if he’s stayed there to which he replied: “Yeah.”

The Hollyoaks star went to ask Mike another question before checking: “Do you mind chatting about it?” “No, I don’t mind,” he replied and Owen continued: “When you first started chatting to Zara, how late in did you know she was royalty? Straight away?” Mike replied: “Yeah, because I know she’s Princess Anne’s daughter and Princess Anne is a patron of Scottish Rugby.” “Did you feel a bit of pressure?” Owen asked. “If I was chatting to a girl and then found out she was royalty I’d be nervous.”

The former rugby star said: “No because we were friends first and then William and Harry were massive England fans at the time, so we’d met them numerous times. “Met more of the family than you’d normally have met of the woman you start dating.” I’m A Celebrity fans took to Twitter to discuss the exchange and to praise Owen for being polite. @louiselaffan tweeted: “He’s such a sweetheart, and so considerate, asking if Mike was OK to talk about it.”

@jambosgirl remarked: “I wish there was more of this chat. Its fascinating!” (sic) “Absolutely love Owen, Takes me back to a lifetime ago when I was as naive as him. If only could turn back the clock. Owen to win,” @MissD75481866 added. @Ralandriela wrote: “Gosh Owen is so polite asking if it’s ok to talk about it. What a sweetheart !” (sic) I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV on Friday at 9pm.







