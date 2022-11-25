Categories
Showbiz

Mike Tindall ‘under pressure’ as he’s probed about Royal Family


In the morning, could you go down in your joggers and t-shirt, or did you have to get dressed up again?” the actor inquired.

“No, jeans and a tee,” Mike replied to a surprised Owen, who admitted: “I thought you had to be suited and booted!”

After a quick pause, Owen checked: “Do you mind chatting about it?”

“No, I don’t mind,” Mike smiled, and Owen wasted no time in finding out more.

“When you first started chatting to Zara, how late in did you know she was royalty? Straight away?” he asked.

“Yeah, because I know she’s Princess Anne’s daughter. Princess Anne is patron of Scottish Rugby,” Mike commented.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV.





