Molly Rainford admits she ‘had a feeling’ about Strictly exit

Last weekend, Molly Rainford landed in the bottom two against her Strictly Come Dancing co-star, Tyler West. This meant the pair had to face the dance-off in a bid to stay in the BBC competition. However, it was up to the judges to decide who stayed in the competition, and despite landing in the bottom two three times, the panel saved Molly.

Speaking to Rylan Clark on Friday’s It Takes Two, Molly opened up about her journey so far, admitting she never expected to make it to Blackpool, and believed she would have been eliminated by now.

She went on to discuss their routine last weekend, telling the host it had been a “struggle”.

Molly explained: “I actually really did struggle with the Jive I’m not gonna lie.

“I felt like it was a lot more technical than I imagined.

