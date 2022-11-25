Most iconic stars of this century ContentBay reveals

Global entertainment platform, ContentBay, reveals why Willow star, Warwick Davis, is one of the most iconic stars of this century

Wednesday 25thNovember, London; Ahead of the release of the TV sequel to the cult 1988 film, Willow, ContentBay, the global entertainment platform has revealed in an infographic some top stats about its returning leading star, Warwick Davis, demonstrating his legendary status in Hollywood.

Davis has had a massive seven roles in the Star Wars Franchise, playing five different characters.He was just 11 years old when he was cast as Wickin Return of the Jedi in 1983.There was then a record breaking 36 years between Davis playing Wicket in Return of the Jedi (1983) and The Rise of the SkyWalker (2019). This is a global record for a mainstream Hollywood production, which is followed by Harrison Ford playing Rick Deckyardin Blade Runner who had a 35-year gap, between 1982-2017.

Continuing in the sci-fi theme, he made an appearance in all eight of the Harry Potter films, including playing FiliusFlitwick, the Charms teacher in the first two movies, and Prisoner of Azkaban. And a fact that may surprise even big Harry Potters fans is that his wife Samantha, father-in-law and two of his children also made appearances in the franchise.

Daviswill reprise his role as Willow for the Disney+ series 34 years after his original role in the iconic film. The series will seea number of other returning stars such as Joanne Whalley, who is set to return as Sorsha and Kevin Pollak, who returns as Rool. Ron Howard will also return as the Director. Willow is airing on Disney+ on Wednesday 30th November.

Global CEO, and Co-Founder, Oliver Skelton said, “When you think of the worlds biggest box office draws, Warwick Davis isn’t necessarily the first name that comes to mind, but he has been embedded in some of the most successful franchises of all time. A key aspect of our vision at ContentBay is identifying the unexpected trends and nuggets of information contained within the vast amounts of data we have amassed in the last three years, that lead our clients to new commercial opportunities for their content and platforms.

To that extent the man who first introduced the world to Ewoks and charmed audiences as Willow Ufgood is the poster boy for our platform.”.

