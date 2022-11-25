Mum slams school for banning son over Ronaldo haircut





A mum has shared her frustration after her son was sent home from school for having a Ronaldo-style haircut, in honour of his Brazilian World Cup hero. Alfie Ransom, 12, asked his mum for the haircut in the spirit of the World Cup, choosing the iconic style of Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário. He had been reportedly contemplating the new hairdo for weeks but after England won their first World Cup game on Monday, he asked mum Emma Shaw to go ahead with the chop.

However, the schoolboy’s retro style did not impress the faculty at Sirius West Academy, reports HullLive. In fact, Emma said she received a call on Wednesday morning to say that Alfie was being sent home for breaching school rules. The 32-year-old mum questioned the secondary school on how his haircut would affect his learning, especially as it wasn’t too impractical. However, she claims the school insisted that it violated uniform rules and he wouldn’t be allowed to come back until it was fully shaved off. Emma said: “Nowadays, schools are all about accepting people for who they are and encouraging people to be unique and themselves. How is this any different? “Ronaldo is one of my son’s favourite players and it’s the World Cup. Even since I was a kid, there were always trends according to what pop stars and celebrities were doing- we would go crazy for the stars. “Alfie’s friends loved the haircut and it made Alfie really happy and confident. He likes school and wanted to go as normal but he won’t be allowed to go back until he’s shaved it all off, which is ridiculous because it won’t affect his learning one bit.”

The Hull mum is in two minds about what to do next because although she understands there are certain rules, shaving a child’s head completely feels cruel. She continued: “I just know that shaving his head will make him feel sad. “He’s confident with how he looks now and I don’t want to force him to have his head shaved. However, it is important for him to be in school and if they won’t let him back until it’s shaved, I don’t know what to do.”

Secondary schools have become notoriously strict on uniform in the past few years. Makeup, nail polish and haircuts have all come under scrutiny as schools push for a “natural” and “appropriate” look. Sirius West Academy’s uniform policy states: “Hairstyles must be appropriate for Academy life. There should be no extreme hairstyles such as a Mohican, shaved ‘tram’ lines or unnatural hair colour.” Sirius West Academy has been contacted for comment.

