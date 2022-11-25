Nation comes first, no individual, relationship bigger, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated his anti-dynasty political pitch saying no individual or relationship was bigger than the nation.

Hailing the courage of Assam’s Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, whose yearlong 400th birth anniversary celebrations concluded today, the PM cited the life of the legendary strategist who killed his own uncle for failing to fulfil duties towards the motherland at the time of Aurangzeb’s invasion of Assam in 1671.

Country Correcting Historical wrongs Even after Independence, we were taught history written as part of a conspiracy under the British rule… The country is now correcting the historical wrongs. Narendra Modi, PM

“Lachit Barphukan’s life inspires us to brave several modern-day challenges confronting the country. His life tells us that we should give top priority to national interests and not individual interests. His life tells us that for us, the nation should be first, not dynasties and nepotism… that no individual or relationship is bigger than the country,” the PM said at an event organised by the Assam Government at Vigyan Bhavan here.

He recalled how Barphukan punished his uncle who did not accomplish the task assigned at the time of the Ahom-Mughal war in which Ahoms emerged victorious.

