Nazi bunker with gun stations hits the market for just £40,000

Two well-preserved Nazi bunkers are up for grabs on the Channel Islands, coming complete with trenches, enormous gun stations and battlements. Two dozen officers of the Third Reich occupied the bunkers in Alderney, after the islands were taken over by Adolf Hitler’s forces during World War 2. The bunkers were built sometime between 1942 and 1944, and now offer a fascinating glimpse into life during the war.

The huge gun emplacements are mounted in a “hexagonal concrete pit with a range of 22 kilometres.”

In total, the slice of history is expected to sell for £40,000.

Bell & Co estate agents, who are selling the plot on the south-west of the island, said it provides a chance to see what D-Day felt like from the German perspective. They also boast of the “superb open sea views to the west and south”.

Nazi forces took over the island on June 1940, but the occupiers ended up trapped after D-Day. The agency’s website explains how the site “exemplifies the massive offensive works carried out by the Germans during their occupation of Alderney during World War 2.”