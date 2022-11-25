Netflix: Best New TV Shows & Movies This Weekend (November 25)

This weekend, Netflix is expanding its Christmas catalog with two movies perfect for the Holiday season, while also taking its subscribers back to the Halloween season with a very special TV series. Last weekend, Netflix added the supernatural action movie R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, the African dramas Nafsi and The Griot, and season 2 of the Korean crime thriller series The Good Detective, along with the psychological period drama The Wonder, the Christmas movie Christmas With You, the German mystery-horror TV series 1899, season 2 of the animated series Inside Job, and the fantasy movie Slumberland.

When it comes to licensed content, this weekend the streaming giant will welcome season 4 of LEGO: City Adventures, the stop-motion animated movie The Boxtrolls, the sports drama movie Southpaw, the mystery thriller The Vanishing, and Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. As for original content, Netflix will add more Christmas titles with a movie set on a farm, a rom-com based on a book, and a TV series that brings a new version of the beloved Addams Family to life. Here are the best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this weekend – November 25.

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

The Christmas content continues with Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, directed by Debbie Isitt. It’s the story of Matt Cunningham (Scott Garnham), a widowed father who inherits a farm at Christmas time and decides to make an adjustment to village life, all while his kids come up with a plan to stay there forever.

Wednesday

Wednesday Addams is back in her own TV series, simply titled Wednesday, executive produced by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega as the title character. After being expelled from high school for trying to kill the bullies that were targeting her brother, Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), Wednesday Addams is sent to Nevermore Academy, a school for monstrous misfits once attended by her parents, Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones). There, and after struggling to fit in with her classmates and coming to grips with her psychic abilities, Wednesday witnesses several murders committed by a strange monster, while also solving a supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

The Noel Diary

The Noel Diary is a rom-com movie directed by Charles Shyer and based on the book of the same name by Richard Paul Evans. It follows Jake Turner (Justin Hartley), a best-selling author who returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate. There, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss), a young woman on a mission of her own. Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected. Also starring are Bonnie Bedelia, Treat Williams, and James Remar.

