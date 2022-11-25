Netflix’s Ancient Apocalypse branded ‘most dangerous show’

A new Netflix documentary series has divided viewers as it challenges everything we know about human civilisation on Earth. The six-part series, which is currently in the top 10 programmes in the UK on the streaming site, has been branded “dangerous” due to a narrative which promotes conspiracy theories.

Ancient Apocalypse uncovers mysteries surrounding archaeological phenomenons around the world including the world’s largest pyramid in Mexico, megalithic temples of Malta and even the Bimini rock formation off the coast of Miami, which has been fabled to lead to the ancient city of Atlantis.

According to British author and journalist Graham Hancock, who hosts the show “we have forgotten something incredibly important in our own past”.

Narrating the show’s trailer, he goes on to explain as a species with “amnesia,” humans have long forgotten what he described as “a lost, advanced civilisation of the ice age”.

READ MORE: Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle to finally ‘bring down’ Chas as fans ‘work out’ unexpected twist