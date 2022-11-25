Nine torture chambers and mass graves uncovered in Kherson discovery

At least nine torture chambers and the bodies of 400 civilians have been discovered in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told Ukrainian national television that 12 investigative and prosecutorial groups are now investigating Russian crimes in the region.

He also warned civilians of the persistent mine threat as Russian forces laid mines all over the city.

Hospitals without power and water in the city are also contending with the gruesome after-effects of intensifying Russian strikes.

They hit residential and commercial buildings Thursday, setting some ablaze, blowing ash skyward and shattering glass across streets. Paramedics helped the injured.

It comes as UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly travelled to Kyiv on Friday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Cleverly promised the Ukrainian leader that the UK will commit “action – not just words” in its support of the war-torn nation.