Norma Jeane Clyde Millard, 93, of Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in her daughter’s home in Springfield.

She was born May 5, 1929, in Phillipsburg, Mo. to Ralph A. and Jessie Barber Clyde.

On June 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Wesley Dean Millard, and to this union one son and three daughters were born.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dean on Sept. 16, 2015; and a granddaughter, Keri Keys.

Norma lived most of her life in Phillipsburg, where she graduated from Phillipsburg High School. She made her home in the state of Washington for a few years and then returned to Phillipsburg. She worked for the H.D. Lee Company as a seamstress for 15 years. She then became a stay at home mother and homemaker. Norma was an avid reader, enjoyed studying family genealogy, and oil painting. She had numerous collections such as spoons, dolls, dishes and various other items. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed piecing quilts, dressing and making antique dolls and doll clothes.

Norma was raised in both the Methodist and Baptist faiths and was a devoted Christian that loved her Lord.

She is survived by a son, Galen Millard and his wife Roxanna of Phillipsburg; three daughters, Suzanne Cotton and her husband Bobby of Parsons, Kan.; Jeanne Stargel and her husband Ron of Springfield, and Nancy Triplett and her husband Bob of Conway; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Norma Jeane Millard were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Lebanon. Burial was in Conway Cemetery at Conway. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at Holman-Howe Funeral Home. A memorial has been established for the Conway Memorial Library and contributions may be made through the funeral home. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.