Norway partners with UNFPA to strengthen sexual and reproductive health in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nov 25: The Government of Norway has entered into a partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to strengthen the sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and rights of women and girls in Nepal. It focuses particularly on adolescents, youth, people living with disability and those left furthest behind in underserved municipalities in Madhesh Province and Sudurpaschim Provinces.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the Royal Norwegian Embassy of Nepal, Kristine H Storholt signed the partnership agreement with the UNFPA Country Representative, Won Young Hong this week.

Accordingly, under a financial envelope of USD 3 million (30 million NOK), the Project titled ‘Reproductive Health and Rights for Accelerating Impacts (RHEA)’ will be implemented from December 2022 to December 2025 to reduce the unmet need for family planning and strengthen the delivery of quality of SRH services.

Speaking at the event, Won Young Hong stated, “Ending the unmet need for family planning is a core area of UNFPA’s work both in Nepal and beyond. In Nepal we know that modern contraceptive prevalence has stagnated at 44%, far from the 2030 target of 60%. On the other hand, adolescent fertility rate continues to be highest in the region, which is fuelled by the high incidence of early, and child marriage and limited utilization of modern contraceptives. This is why this Project is important to us and we are very grateful to the Government of Norway for funding this area of work, with a particular focus on adolescents and youth in the identified provinces in Nepal.”

This agreement comes in the midst of the marking of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.