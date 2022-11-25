Nurses pay vary according to their years of experience

Almost all are on contracts under the agenda for change system introduced in 2004 to bring together different pay scales across the NHS.

A newly qualified nurse with under two years’ of experience earns £27,055 in England, with a top-up for those working in London.

It then rises to £29,180 before increasing to £32,934 after four years in the job.

A senior nurse, such as a modern matron, earns £48,526, rising to £54,619 after five years.

The Royal College of Nursing estimates that the average salary for an NHS nurse is around £34,000.