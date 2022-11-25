Obituary: Dr. Carl J. Morrison

SCARBOROUGH — Dr. Carl J. Morrison, 79 of Scarborough, passed away on Nov. 21, 2022

He was preceded in death by his parents Evangeline “Nana” O’Brien and James Morrison of Trescott, Maine.

Carl was born Dec. 2, 1942, in Lubec, Maine, where he attended a one-room schoolhouse, Cove School and Grammar School. He graduated from Lubec High School in 1961.

In 1965, Carl graduated from Bates College with a degree in Biology, and in 1969, he graduated from Hahnemann-Drexel Medical School with a medical degree. From 1971 to 1973, during the Vietnam War, he was commissioned in the Pediatric Army Medical Corp., where he achieved the rank of major.

Carl married Caroline “Rusty” Faust on Sept. 5, 1970. The two were married for 52 years and raised three children.

Carl began his medical career as a pediatrician and later moved to emergency medicine. He worked as an Emergency Room M.D. at Southern Maine Medical Center for 40 years and as a medical examiner.

He was also a 50-year member of the Washington Lodge Lubec Masons, 50-year member of The Grange (Patrons of Husbandry), Maine Historical Society, and the Maine Old Cemetery Association.

Carl was an avid reader and had a lifelong passion for science, math, genealogy, horology, astronomy, taphology, woodworking and music. Notably, as a young man, he worked as the piano man at a local bar. Both he and Rusty shared a love of animals on their “Half-Fast Farm,” in Scarborough.

He is survived by: his wife, Rusty; their children, Kris Morrison, Jeffersonville, Illinois., Lin Morrison, Burlingame, California, and Pete Morrison, Davenport, Iowa; and his granddaughters: Mia Morrison, Davenport, Iowa. and Olivia Fitzgerald, Burlingame, California.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Hobbes Funeral Home in Scarborough.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lubec, Memorial Library at 55 Water St., Lubec, ME 04652 or the Lubec Historical Society at 135 Main St., Lubec, ME 04652.



