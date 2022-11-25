Open de Espana: Amateur teenager Cayetana Fernandez leading the way at midway point







The 17-year-old amateur has set herself as the one to beat heading into the weekend.

Spanish amateur Cayetana Fernandez leads the way at the midway point of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España after a second round of 65.

A run of birdies on holes four, five and six, plus five more later into her round gave her some real control heading into the weekend, sitting on 11-under-par.

In second place and just one shot behind is 2022 Race to Costa Del Sol leader Linn Grant after she fired another round of 68, birdies on eight and nine, plus another three more on 11, 16 and 17, to leave her on 10-under-par.

Leona Maguire is in third and two shots behind the leader after a round of 69, with birdies on three, six, 11 and 16 helping her secure a good spot heading into the third round.

Four players currently sit in fourth spot, with England’s Cara Gainer alongside Morgane Metraux, Maja Stark and Caroline Hedwall.

Stark needs to finish ahead of Sweden’s Grant to stay in contention for the Race to Costa del Sol title.

The 17-year-old Spaniard, Fernandez, is delighted to be leading the way and is hoping that her nerves hold as the tournament draws to a close.

“It makes me very happy,” said Fernandez.

“I played an amazing round today. I made a lot of putts, and I enjoyed it a lot.

“I’m very happy and I’m glad to be here and tomorrow I hope to continue playing like this and I hope to get in the last group on the last day.

“Playing the LET tournament in Madrid allowed me to get to know professional tournaments because they are very different than the amateur ones.

“I am nervous also, it’s a thing you can’t control but if you control it well it’s okay to have some nerves on course.

“Yesterday I was more nervous because I played with Azahara [Muñoz] and she’s a really good player.

“Today I was more relaxed, my sister is my caddie, so she was speaking with me all the time and I played with Carla another Spanish amateur.

“I was relaxed until 15 when all the cameras were there, but I finished with a birdie so I can’t be happier than I am.”

Anais Meyssonnier sits in eighth place on seven-under.

Watch round three of the Open de Espana live on Sky Sports on Saturday. Coverage begins at 1pm on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel with action then on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix from 3pm.