Outlander fans demand key Roger Mackenzie change

The seventh season of Outlander is on its way back to screens with Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan), his wife Claire (Caitriona Balfe), their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her husband Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin) set to return for more adventures through history. Unfortunately, the hit drama has recently come under fire for how one of author Diana Gabaldon’s most popular characters has been depicted in Starz’s adaptation.
Viewers have called out some fatal flaws with ex-history teacher Roger which could put them off the rest of the series.
The husband of Claire and Jamie’s daughter Brianna was first introduced in the second season of Outlander and has since become a core member of the Fraser clan.
After turning down his proposal, Brianna leaves Roger in 1970 while she goes through the stones of Craigh Na Dun in search of her time-travelling mother.
They’re eventually reunited in the past, but Brianna is still wary of a relationship with him when she discovers Roger kept the fact he knows how her parents will die from her.
“She has clearly expressed many times that she doesn’t believe in marriage and suddenly she just goes against what she believes in to be with Roger,” the post continued.
“Why is it that the woman has to compromise? I just think the two are incompatible and have different values.
“And when he said now I’m your husband you have to listen to me p****d me off so much.
Lastly, he leaves her to walk back to the tavern/inn alone in the dark when it wasn’t safe for a woman to do so at that time.”
And Redditor anxnymous926 replied: “I didn’t like Roger at first, but he got better as the show went on.
“I actually quite like him now. But I don’t think he and Brianna are right for each other.”
Roger has clearly grown over the years – partly thanks to Jamie’s stern parenting – but he clearly still has a lot of work to do before some viewers can accept his marriage to Brianna.
Outlander seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Starz in the USA and Lionsgate+ via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.
