Over 75s on a low income could get free TV licence and save £159





As prices continue to rise, many will be looking at ways they can save some extra cash. While the free TV licence for over 75s has ended, some pensioners could take advantage of a free TV licence, saving them £159 a year.

Every household requires a television licence in order to watch programming as it is being broadcast live, as well as to watch anything on BBC iPlayer. It is also needed to stream live content on services such as Amazon Prime. The BBC is responsible for the administration of the licence fee as the UK’s public broadcaster. Despite this, the Government is charged with setting concessions and discounts for vulnerable groups.

Britons over 75 can apply for a TV licence if they, or their partner living at the same address, receives Pension Credit. If people think they’re eligible for a free licence but can’t apply online, they can call 0300 790 6117 and speak to one of the TV Licensing advisors to request an application form. Pensioners who are not on Pension Credit may still be eligible. On the TV Licencing website it states: “If you think you may qualify for it, it’s worth checking as: Pension Credit tops up your retirement income

The average Pension Credit payment is over £65 per week

They might be eligible even if they have a pension, savings or own your home.”

It not only allows them to claim a free TV Licence, but it can also help with housing costs, heating bills, Council tax, NHS dental care, and more. If someone already receives Pension Credit, they can apply for your free licence when they are 74 years old. TV Licensing will update their payments to cover them until their 75th birthday, and then they’ll be covered by the free licence. They will confirm this in writing. People can request a refund for their TV Licence if they won’t need their licence again before it expires, and they have at least one complete month left on it.

People can apply for a refund up to 14 days before the date they no longer need the TV Licence. If their licence has already expired, they can apply if less than two years have passed since the expiry date. There’s a short form to fill in and they may ask for evidence to support individual refund requests. Pension Credit is a benefit available to pensioners on low incomes. It is separate from the state pension. Current TV Licence fee concessions are available for people aged 75 and over who receive Pension Credit. It is also for those who are blind or severely sight impaired, people who live in qualifying residential care, and businesses that offer overnight accommodation, such as hotels.

