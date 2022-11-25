Paul McCartney’s Girlfriend Said the Way He Behaved Around Fans Was ‘Selfish’ and ‘Insecure’ 

One of Paul McCartney’s serious girlfriends was named Jane Asher.
Paul McCartney’s girlfriend shared what she saw as his worst quality.
Marianne Faithfull witnessed a fight between Paul McCartney and his girlfriend Jane.
Paul McCartney’s marriage to his wife Linda was one of the more secure and long-lasting unions in the entertainment industry. Before they met, though, McCartney dated his first love, Jane Asher. He wrote a number of love songs about her, but their relationship was not perfect. Asher said that the way McCartney treated her when fans were around was selfish. She believed that this was his worst quality.
Paul McCartney’s longtime girlfriend was Jane Asher
Asher first met The Beatles in 1963, when Beatlemania was ablaze in England. She was an actor and a panelist on the show Juke Box Jury, which rated music. McCartney said he was immediately interested in her.