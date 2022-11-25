Categories
Business

Paul McCartney’s Girlfriend Said the Way He Behaved Around Fans Was ‘Selfish’ and ‘Insecure’ 

TL;DR: 

  • One of Paul McCartney’s serious girlfriends was named Jane Asher.
  • Paul McCartney’s girlfriend shared what she saw as his worst quality.
  • Marianne Faithfull witnessed a fight between Paul McCartney and his girlfriend Jane. 
Paul McCartney wears a suit and stands next to Jane Asher, who wears a lace collar.
Paul McCartney and Jane Asher | Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns

Paul McCartney’s marriage to his wife Linda was one of the more secure and long-lasting unions in the entertainment industry. Before they met, though, McCartney dated his first love, Jane Asher. He wrote a number of love songs about her, but their relationship was not perfect. Asher said that the way McCartney treated her when fans were around was selfish. She believed that this was his worst quality. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: