Petition for Henry Cavill’s Return to Netflix’s The Witcher Crosses 250K Signatures

Audiences and longtime franchise fans have not stopped criticizing Netflix’s The Witcher since actor Henry Cavill announced his departure from the series. Some have made their displeasure known by signing a fan petition for the show to fire the writers and bring Cavill back.





That petition, which was launched on Change.org not long after Cavill’s announcement, recently reached a major milestone with 250,000 signatures and counting. At the time of writing, the total number of signatures comes to 256,473 signatures. The common belief among those who have signed appears to be that Cavill, who has been known to be a dedicated fan of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels and CD Projekt Red’s video game trilogy, left because of the show’s many deviations from the source material. Many feel that those changes have largely been needless.

Henry Cavill’s Exit From The Witcher

Netflix announced Cavill’s departure in October, along with the news that actor Liam Hemsworth will take over as Geralt of Rivia in Season 4 onwards. Cavill himself did not offer an explanation for his decision, though there was speculation that it was due to an increasingly busy schedule. Especially since his exit was announced shortly after it was confirmed that he will return to Warner Bros. Discovery’s DCU as Superman. It should be noted the actor and studio have not yet reached an agreement about future appearances as the superhero.

Moreover, reports emerged early on suggesting Cavill left due to the fact that he was dissatisfied with The Witcher‘s direction and did not agree with the Netflix show’s producers. So much so that recasting was being considered while Season 2 was still in post-production.

The Witcher Moving Forward

Liam Hemsworth was not a random decision. The actor previously auditioned for the central role on The Witcher and was actually a favorite, but he ultimately lost out to Cavill, who had pursued the role relentlessly, according to showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, since before casting had even begun. When the producers were looking to recast the role, there was no need for an audition process. They selected Hemsworth from the show’s original collection of audition tapes.

Cavill will return for one last time next year in Season 3 of The Witcher, which will presumably adapt the events and characters of Sapkowski’s novel, Time of Contempt. The official synopsis provided by Netflix reveals the season will see Ciri and Yennefer in Aretuza, wading through dark magic, political corruption and more, as the Cintran princess attempts to continue her training in magic.

The Witcher Season 3 is set to be released in the summer of 2023.

