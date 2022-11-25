Philo’s huge Black Friday sale will let you watch “Yellowstone” for $5

Philo offers a rare thing in the world of live TV streaming services – an actual good deal.

The service features 69 channels for an unmatched low price, thousands of on-demand titles, the ability to stream through three devices simultaneously, and a cloud DVR with unlimited storage.

Philo normally costs $25 per month, making it it the least expensive way to watch Season 5 of “Yellowstone,” the biggest show on TV. However, with the service’s current Black Friday promotion, subscribers can save 80% on their first month, making it even cheaper.

If you’re interested in huge savings while watching the most popular show on TV, here is everything to know about Philo.

How much does Philo cost?

Normally, Philo costs $25 per month, with a subscription that can be canceled at any time. However, the current Black Friday promotion means that new subscribers will only have to pay $5 for their first month when they use the code “thanks” at checkout.

The promo code will work at any time until Nov. 30.

While Philo’s range of channels doesn’t quite match Fubo or DirecTV Stream, it is far cheaper than almost any other live TV streaming service. The streaming services closer to Philo’s price range, like Sling TV, offer fewer channels.

It’s the cheapest streaming service to offer Paramount Network, the official home of “Yellowstone.”

Does Philo offer a free trial?

Philo offers a seven-day free trial that doesn’t require much effort. All you need to do is enter a phone number and your credit card.

What channels are on Philo?

Philo features a wide range of live channels, including AMC, BBC America, Discovery, Lifetime, MTV, VH1 and, of course, Paramount Network.

There are also some obscure channels that you can’t find on other streaming platforms, such as Magnolia Network, BET Her, Story Television, the Cooking Channel, and Revolt.

The list of all 69 channels can be found here.

Does Philo have movies?

Philo offers access to a significant library of on-demand content, featuring movies such as “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” “Terrifier,” “Ghostbusters,” and even classics like “The Godfather.”

There are also many episodes of TV shows available on-demand, often in more-complete form than elsewhere. Among those are “Better Call Saul,” “Alone,” “Chesapeake Shores,” and, of course, “Yellowstone.”

How to subscribe to Philo

Sign up for a subscription with a free trial by going to Philo’s website.

Joseph Rejent covers TV, writing about live television, streaming services and cord-cutting. He can be reached at jrejent@njadvancemedia.com.