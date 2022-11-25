Categories
Pets

PHOTO GALLERY: These pets are ready for Christmas


Pets dressed up for Christmas on Friday, ready for a parade from Village Pet Market to the Christmas tree at Town & Country Village Shopping Center in southwest Bakersfield.

The festivities included the lighting of the tree, photos with Santa Claus, Shriner clowns creating balloon animals, face painting, holiday treats, coloring stations and music.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.