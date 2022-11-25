PHOTO GALLERY: These pets are ready for Christmas

Pets dressed up for Christmas on Friday, ready for a parade from Village Pet Market to the Christmas tree at Town & Country Village Shopping Center in southwest Bakersfield.
The festivities included the lighting of the tree, photos with Santa Claus, Shriner clowns creating balloon animals, face painting, holiday treats, coloring stations and music.
Furry friends decked out in Christmas attire are the stars of the show at Friday afternoon’s pet parade by Village Pet Market.
Tina Nichols shows off the tricks her dog, Laci Louise, can do during the holiday pet parade at Town & Country Village shopping center on Friday.
Antler ears and jingle bells abound on canine pals at the Town & Country Village pet parade on Friday afternoon.
Dogs of all shapes and sizes strut their stuff at Friday’s Christmas pet parade at the Town & Country Village shopping center.
Marie Francis Schroepher walks with her dog Lexie through the Town & Country Village shopping center for Friday evening’s holiday pet parade.
Dogs Mr. Milo, left, and Peanut sport Christmas pajamas during Friday’s pet parade at the Town & Country Village.
