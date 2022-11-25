Plane goes off runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – A plane carrying more than a dozen passengers went off the runway into grass after landing.

On Wednesday, just after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in reference to the aircraft emergency.

Investigators said a Bombardier CL-600 went off the end of the runway when it landed around 6 p.m. with 14 passengers on board.

7News cameras captured people going in and out of that airliner, one person carried luggage with them.

The plane originally departed from Providenciales International Airport in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos.

The plane arrived for a quick customs inspection and ended up nose down on the ground until two trucks with cranes hoisted it back up.

Photos from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue show the plane entirely in the grass and where it swerved and left the runway.

First responders at the site surveyed damage to the plane and helped those who needed to exit the aircraft.

No one was injured in the process.

By the end of the night, the plane was towed to a nearby hangar for safe keeping so investigators can get to work on what caused the incident.

The plane is originally from Alaska and it is unclear where the plane was headed.

The FAA will investigate.

