Prince William urged to call out Meghan and Harry’s ‘racist’ claims

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, will be visiting Boston for the Earthshot Prize at the end of the month. It comes just days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will receive an award for standing up to “structural racism” in the Royal Family. Royal expert Robert Jobson has urged William to call out his brother in a TV interview and ask him to prove it.

Mr Jobson told TalkTV: “If I were them, it’s controversial but I would go on to one of the main networks.

“If I was William and repeat exactly what he said, ‘we’re not a racist family and if there’s anything that you’ve got that proves we are, say it’.

“Otherwise draw a line under it because they can’t keep saying the instiution is racist without any evidence, without it being checked.

“It’s now just because it’s been put into their narrative, their truth that it’s becomign the truth. I don’t recognise it.”

