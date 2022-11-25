Categories
PS5 Black Friday Deals – PlayStation Exclusives, DualSense, Headsets, And More


Hundreds of notable PS5 Black Friday deals are available right now, including some of the biggest games of 2022 and tons of PlayStation exclusives. To help you wade through all the savings, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday PS5 deals available today across all major retailers. We’ll continue to update this list as more Black Friday PlayStation deals pop up over the weekend.

Whether you’re in the market for a challenging RPG, family-friendly adventure, new DualSense controller, or anything in between, Balck Friday is a great time to shop for all sorts of PS5 gear. There aren’t any PS5 console deals, which isn’t surprising, and we’d be surprised if any retailer offers a console discount or worthwhile bundle this holiday–but you can currently buy the PS5 or PS5 God of War bundle at PS Direct.

PS5 Black Friday highlights…

While the above list is a great starting point, we’ve pulled together close to 100 Black Friday deals worth a closer look. As always, these discounts won’t stick around long–and many will probably vanish this weekend. So if you see something that catches your eye, be sure to move fast.

Below you’ll find a lengthy list of the best PS5 Black Friday deals, including exclusive games, 2022 hits, and plenty of accessories. Be sure to check back often for new deals. For more, take a look at our Black Friday 2022 hub, which features roundups for the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, and retailer roundups focused on Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and Target.



