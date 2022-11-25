Putin’s reservists being killed ‘in large numbers’, UK claims – live

Smoke fills street in aftermath of Russian rocket attack on residential area of Kyiv
Russian reservists are being killed “in large numbers” in frontal assualts in Donetsk Oblast, the UK defence ministry has claimed.
In their latest update, the ministry of defence said: “Mobilised reservists have highly likely experienced particularly heavy casualties after being committed to dig ambitious trench systems while under artillery fire around the Luhansk Oblast town of Svatove”.
The defence intelligence added that the eligibility of Russian reservists has often been questionable, and the training and equipment they are given is “inadequate”.
The families of reservists are now prepared to protest against the conditions their relatives are serving under, according to the ministry.
Meanwhile, seven people have been killed and 21 injured following Russian strikes in Kherson through Thursday.
Kherson Oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said: “Today is another terrible page in the history of our hero city.”
In his evening address, president Volodymyr Zelensky said repeated Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast continue “almost every hour”.
He added that the attacks started started after Russian forces were forced to withdraw from Kherson Oblast.
Kyiv residents in survival mode as Putin knocks out power
Residents of Ukraine‘s bombed capital clutched empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for power and warmth Thursday, switching defiantly into survival mode after new Russian missile strikes a day earlier plunged the city and much of the country into the dark. In scenes hard to believe in a sophisticated city of 3 million, some Kyiv residents resorted to collecting rainwater from drainpipes, as repair teams labored to reconnect supplies. Friends and family members exchanged messages to find out who had electricity and water back. Some had one but not the other. The previous day’s aerial onslaught on Ukraine‘s power grid left many with neither. Cafés in Kyiv that by some small miracle had both quickly became oases of comfort on Thursday. Oleksiy Rashchupkin, a 39-year-old investment banker, awoke to find that water had been reconnected to his third-floor flat but power had not. His freezer thawed in the blackout, leaving a puddle on his floor. So he hopped into a cab and crossed the Dnieper River from left bank to right, to a café that he’d noticed had stayed open after previous Russian strikes. Sure enough, it was serving hot drinks, hot food and the music and Wi-Fi were on. “I’m here because there is heating, coffee and light,” he said. “Here is life.”
Maryam Zakir-Hussain25 November 2022 08:55
James Cleverly pledges more ambulances for Ukraine during visit to country
James Cleverly has announced a package of “hands-on” support to help Ukraine through the winter while on a visit to the war-torn nation.
Mr Cleverly announced the practical support as Ukraine’s power grid and other critical infrastructure has been pounded by Russian strikes, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heat, power or water as temperatures plummet.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain25 November 2022 08:41
UK foreign minister to pledge further winter support on Ukraine visit
British foreign minister James Cleverly will pledge millions of pounds in further support for Kyiv during a visit to Ukraine to ensure the country has the practical help it needs through the winter, his office said.
Cleverly, who is set to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on the trip, also condemned Russia for its “brutal attacks” on civilians, hospitals and energy infrastructure.
A statement from his office issued early on Friday said Cleverly had travelled to Ukraine, which this week suffered the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy infrastructure so far in the months-long war.
“The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine,” said Cleverly, as he set out 3 million pounds to help rebuild vital infrastructure and committed another 5 million for a Ukraine-led initiative to ship grain to countries at risk of famine.
“I’ve seen here first-hand how the UK’s efforts are helping brave citizens to resist and rebuild. Our support will continue for as long as it takes for this remarkable country to recover,” he added.
Cleverly’s trip to the European country comes just days after new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv during which he vowed to continue the firm support for Ukraine that Britain provided under his predecessors.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain25 November 2022 08:23
Air defences triggered in Russia-annexed Crimea town -TASS
The air defence system has been triggered in the town of Armiansk in Russia-annexed Crimea peninsula, TASS news agency quoted a local mayor as saying on Friday.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain25 November 2022 08:05
Maryam Zakir-Hussain25 November 2022 07:50
ICYMI: Putin to meet the mums of Russian soldiers on Mother’s Day
Vladimir Putin will meet the mothers of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine in time for the country’s celebration of Mother’s Day this weekend.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
Maryam Zakir-Hussain25 November 2022 07:36
15,000 people missing during Ukraine war
More than 15,000 people have gone missing since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
The figures were provided by an official at the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), reported Reuters.
The actual figure of those who are missing might be considerably higher.
Matthew Holliday, ICMP’s programme director for Europe, said it was unclear how many people were held in detention, had been forcibly transferred, were separated from their family members, or had died.
Sravasti Dasgupta25 November 2022 07:20
Heavy bombardment in Kherson
Over two weeks after Ukrainian forces recaptured Kherson, the city came under its heaviest bombardment yesterday.
Hospitals without power and water are also contending with the gruesome after-effects of intensifying Russian strikes, reported Associated Press.
Russian strikes have hit residential and commercial buildings on Thursday, setting some ablaze, blowing ash skyward and shattering glass across streets.
Ukraine’s general staff said that Russian forces fired 67 cruise missiles and 10 drones during Wednesday’s “massive attack on residential buildings and energy infrastructure” in Kyiv and several other regions in Ukraine.
Sravasti Dasgupta25 November 2022 07:00
ICYMI: Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” has now been raging for nine months, the conflict continuing to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of Ukrainians.
Thomas Kingsley, Joe Sommerlad explain the ongoing crisis and how it might unfold:
Sravasti Dasgupta25 November 2022 06:40
We will endure despite cold and blackouts, Ukraine’s first lady says
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska has said that Ukraine will endure the winter despite the cold and the blackouts caused by Russian missiles.
In an interview with BBC, Ms Zelenska said: “We are ready to endure this.”
“We’ve had so many terrible challenges, seen so many victims, so much destruction, that blackouts are not the worst thing to happen to us.”
She added: “We all understand that without victory, there will be no peace. It would be a false peace and wouldn’t last long.”
Sravasti Dasgupta25 November 2022 06:20
