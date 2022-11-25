Qatar ‘pays cheerleaders £124 a match’ and cover expenses as fan de…

Qatar is paying fans £124 per match to clap and cheer its football team during the World Cup, according to reports. ‘Cheerleaders’ were recruited by Qatar’s leading sports academy and are having all their expenses covered for the first two weeks of the tournament.

Young fans in deprived Arabian countries have jumped at the chance to earn money in Qatar at the World Cup. they apparently learned from friends working in Qatar that chances to earn money over the next month were high.

Individuals from countries such as Lebanon are being paid to cheer on the Qatar national team until the first week of December. It is assumed that Qatar, who are ranked 50th in the world, will be eliminated in the group stages.

Anyone with a valid passport and three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were invited to take part in the programme. It has been set up by Qatar’s Aspire Academy.

