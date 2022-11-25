Queen Letizia of Spain channels Kate Middleton in chic polka dot dress





Queen Letizia, her husband King Felipe and the mayor of the city of Valencia, Joan Ribo, were photographed as they arrived at the awards ceremony at La Lonja de Valencia, in the Valencian Community, Spain. The Rei Jaume I awards are given to people who stand out in their field of work. There are a total of six awards, 100,000 euros are also given and a gold medal.

The winners in each category committed to donating part of the prize money to research and entrepreneurship in Spain. For the occasion, Queen Letizia donned a flowy white polka-dot dress from Emporio Armani which featured long sleeves and a maxi black belt. Letizia looked beautiful in her chic look and she accessorised it with a pair of black pumps from Carolina Herrera and a pair of pearl drop earrings. Kate, Princess of Wales is a fan of polka dot dresses and has chosen the design for many important events, including Ascot. READ MORE: ‘This hair washing hack makes my hair shiny and soft’

However, according to fashion and royal expert Miranda Holder, Kate may have to ditch her favourite dress and opt for more conservative looks now that her role as monarch approaches. Miranda explained that “it is likely that we will see her wardrobe become more formal and appropriate for her position”. “Her immaculate outfits will no doubt remain stylish enough to enthral her loyal fashion-loving fans.” However, Kate’s image will evolve further, “to reflect this new phase in her royal life”. The expert claimed that the floaty feminine fabrics “and prints such as polka dots” will gradually give away to “more immaculately cut tailoring in Kate’s signature fit and flare style which complements her graceful figure perfectly”. DON’T MISS:

In fact, Kate hasn’t been seen wearing the pattern since becoming Princess in September. Kate wore a beautiful brown and white polka dot dress to take her children, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, to their new school in August. She also donned a light blue design as well as a navy gown by designer Alessandra Rich to attend Wimbledon in the summer. The Princess chose a polka dot dress for the late Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in March, which she combined with a stylish hat. READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth had ‘unique’ jewel she only loaned to two royals

Colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, Tash Bradley, commented on why Kate may always opt for the print. She said: “So someone who is wearing polka dots, they’re wanting to portray a fun-ness, a sort of playfulness. When you think of polka dots you instantly soften. “When you go for polka dots it’s very playful, it opens up conversation, it makes you give off a sort of warm feel.

“It’s interesting that they’ve all gone for polka dots because that straight away just screams out fun. That you’re there to have a bit of fun, you’re not trying to take yourself too seriously, you’re trying to be softer in your approach I would say.” Tash continued: “What I love is that the black and white is very Audrey Hepburn, very sophisticated very elegant. “If for instance Kate was wearing let’s say pink polka dots that could look too childish and actually the colour combination of the black and white with the polka dots works beautifully because then they have the elegance, the sophistication that she still needs, but polka dots – fun approachable, so that’s fascinating.”

