The Lover’s Knot Tiara worn by Kate, Princess of Wales was also a creation attributed to Queen Mary.

The late Princess Diana adored the pearl diadem and often wore it to royal engagements.

Before Diana made the diadem so famous, the Queen wore it when she was younger and it was most recently worn by Kate to this week’s State Banquet at the Palace.

Like the Honeysuckle Tiara, many of the diadems Mary acquired or commissioned had transformable qualities.