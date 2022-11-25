Queen’s one word response when Andrew confessed Epstein connection





The Queen had a very simple, one-word response when Prince Andrew explained his relationship to Jeffrey Epstein to her, a new book has claimed. A new book has revealed intimate details of the Royal Family, including aspects of Her Majesty’s relationship with the Duke of York.

Author Gyles Brandreth, who was a close friend of Prince Philip, reveals in the book, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail: “The first time he gave her the full account of the whole sorry saga, she listened carefully. “Then the Queen, who never said more than was necessary, responded with just one word: ‘Intriguing.'” Prince Andrew has consistently and strongly denied any wrongdoing. The book, titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, goes on to detail the Queen’s impressive resilience and stoicism towards the end of her life – including claims that she suffered from bone cancer. Her Majesty wasted no time in stripping the Duke of York of his titles, the book claims, with one senior courtier revealing that she “took a firm grip of things”.

Mr Brandreth added that due to the “cloud hanging over his reputation”, the Queen “essentially fired her own son”. The Prince was stripped of his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and obliged to give up his HRH style in public. However, the Queen continued to “stand by” her son, the book said. It claimed that she intentionally allowed the pair to be photographed together the following day during a ride through Windsor Great Park, and was later “glad to have him at her side” at Prince Philip’s memorial service. READ MORE: King Charles beams at miniature Queen Elizabeth II sculpture [REVEAL]

However, Mr Brandreth claimed to ahve “heard” that the Queen “had a form of myeloma – bone marrow cancer”. He said the diagnosis would “explain her tiredness and weight loss”, as well as the “mobility issues” often referred to as the Queen began to increasingly pull out of Royal events. She is also said to have never fallen into self-pity. The Queen reportedly said that Prince Philip would not have approved of this, and that the Queen accepted the reality of her limited reminaing time with “good grace”.

