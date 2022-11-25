Raducanu injury update as Brit returns to practice with difference

But those around Raducanu are positive she will be ready, as Britain’s BJK Cup captain Anne Keothavong said the British No 1 would be able to heal despite being forced to pull out of the event dubbed the World Cup of women’s tennis, which came “too soon” in her recovery. “Wrist injuries are never easy, but I think this one is under control,” she previously said, after it was believed that Raducanu had a brief hit with her right hand before ruling herself out of the BJK Cup squad.

“She’s got good people around her and she’s used her time to really work on other areas of her fitness. Right now, from what I understand, it’s something that she will recover from and she’s confident of that, she just needs a bit more time and Billie Jean King Cup is too soon.”