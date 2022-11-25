Rafael Nadal, 36, opens up on his nostalgic tennis side

Record 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal revealed his nostalgic side this week as he admits he would like to see “more diversity” in today’s game. As tennis has evolved, players became more aggressive and powerful in their shots.

In the past, that wasn’t really the case as players were looking to patiently construct the point and then attack when the right opportunity presents. “I would like a tennis that offers more opportunities, with more diverse styles of play.

Today the majority play in a very similar way, the conditions in which they play give little room for other tactics, beyond what happens on clay, which gives more opportunities. For me, sport is also about thinking to achieve the goal.

In the past, not all balls were attacked. And today there are no transition balls or point preparation. Luckily I’ve done well, but nostalgically speaking I like another sport,” Nadal explained, as quoted on ESPN Tenis.

Nadal ‘grateful’ to still be able to play

Nadal, who turned 36 in June, had another injury-plagued season in 2022. However, he was able to win two Grand Slams this year. The 2022 season definitely wasn’t ideal for Nadal but the Spaniard is grateful that he is still able to play the game he loves.

“I’m happy. At this stage of my career, being where I am is a gift, always with passion for what I do and with maximum intensity. I don’t have 10 years ahead of me but I will try to do my best as long as I can,” Nadal said.

Recently, Nadal became a father for the first time in his life. After he and his wife welcomed a baby boy, Nadal admitted that leaving his house now is much more difficult than it was in the past. But Nadal plans to continue his career for at least one more season.