Rafael Nadal retirement prediction after tennis legend roared back

Nadal ended the season as world No.2 after pulling out of Wimbledon with an abdominal tear and also had injury problems ahead of the US Open. Wilander believes the Spaniard should target selected tournaments to help prolong his career.

“I think that keeping his ranking up is going to be very tough,” he added. “Winning another Grand Slam is going to be easier, much easier, than being in the top three in the world in the rankings because you don’t need that. You can just try to pinpoint your events to pick at the right time. It is the week before the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open and you can find form and feel it.”