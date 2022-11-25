Revealed: the most pet-friendly airlines

Taking your mutt, kitty, budgie or whatever away with you is a lovely idea – but, in practice, it can be pretty complicated. From pet passports and quarantine to finding an airline that’s happy to take pets, travelling with animals is rarely hassle-free.

When it comes to pet-friendliness, needless to say that some airlines are better than others. A new report by parking company Airport Parking Reservations has ranked airlines based on how many species they allow on board, how much they charge for pet tickets and the number of pets they allow per customer.

Top of the ranking was Turkish Airlines, thanks to its low pet ticket prices (from $8 / £6.60) and high number of pets per customer. Turkish Airlines apparently allows cats, dogs, ferrets and small songbirds to travel on its planes.

Second was Japan’s All Nippon Airways, which allows for the transportation of a whopping nine different species, followed by American carrier Spirit Airlines, which scored well all-round.

Here are the top ten most pet-friendly airlines, according to Airport Parking Reservations’ study.

Turkish Airlines All Nippon Airways Spirit Airlines Sichuan Airlines Japan Airlines China Eastern Airlines Emirates Air China Alaska Airlines Southwest Airlines

So if you’re looking for less stressful and more accommodating airline to travel with your pet, now you know who to fly with! If you’d like to find out more, you can read the full study here.

