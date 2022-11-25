Revlon One Step Volumiser Brush slashed to £30 in Black Friday sale

Black Friday has officially started today and already plenty of deals have dropped. Amazon launched its Black Friday sale earlier and released more offers today. One of the best offers shoppers can now get is on the Revlon Salon One-Step Volumising brush.
The viral hair styling tool is a two-in-one device that combines the power of a hair dryer and styling brush to create smooth blow outs. A popular and more affordable alternative to the Dyson Airwrap, it’s now been slashed by more than half price off and has been reduced to just £30 from £62.99.
Making blow dries super easy to achieve at home with a unique oval brush, it smooths the hair, while lifting the roots and the tangle-free bristles works on all hair types including curly and straight.
It’s also been proven to add 22 percent more shine and prevent 36 percent less breakage than using a normal hair dryer and brush to style hair,
With over 27,000 glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, it’s no wonder that this is one of Amazon’s best deals and its been praised for its ease of use. Plus, shoppers love that it saves them half the time to style their hair as opposed to drying and styling separately.
VC001 commented: “I hate drying my hair as it’s quite thick and my arms ache after a while… so this will be great for me! I’m very happy with my purchase and I’d highly recommend it, like salon blow dry without going to the salon!”
JB agreed: “This product is a game changer for frizzy and / or curly hair. I have ditched my normal hair dryer and just use this now.”
BUY: Revlon One Step Volumiser Brush (£30)
Source link