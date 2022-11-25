Rishi Sunak claims NHS nurse pay rise ‘unaffordable’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed that the pay rise demands by the nursing union is “obviously unaffordable” as he hopes to find a solution to get out of the crisis. Nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are going on a two-day strike on December 15 and 20, the RCN announced on Friday.

Mr Sunak said that the demands by the RCN amounted to a 19 per cent or £10 billion pay rise.

The Prime Minister added that he has “enormous respect and gratitude” for nurses but told broadcasters: “What the unions are asking for, I think, is a 19 per cent pay rise.

“And I think most people watching will recognise that that’s obviously unaffordable, and that’s why I’m pleased that the Health Secretary is sitting down, talking to the union, and hopefully we can find a way through this.”

Earlier this month, the RCN announced that nursing staff at the majority of NHS employers across the UK had voted to take strike action over pay and patient safety.