Roots 101, Recknoning, Inc. launch Black Civil War Soldier exhibit


The 108th US Colored Infantry Regiment

Nearly 24,000 African American troops from Kentucky fought in the American Civil War. Now a new photo exhibit in downtown Louisville is sharing some of their stories.

Reckoning Inc., and Roots 101 African American Museum have paired up to honor these Civil War veterans in the photo exhibit titled “We Fought for Our Freedom: Kentucky’s African American Civil War Soldiers.” It will be on display at the museum, 124 N. First St., from now through the month of February in honor of Black History Month.

Radio producer and writer Dan Gediman, who is the executive director of Reckoning, Inc., and genealogy researcher and author Denyce Peyton, started documenting the lives of those soldiers in The Kentucky African American Civil War Soldier Project, which seeks to unlock previously hidden information about enslaved people from Kentucky. 



