Rwanda: Tennis – Rwanda Open Returns in December

More than 150 players are expected to participate in the forthcoming Rwanda Open 2022 tourney slated for December 12-18 at IPRC-Kigali Ecology Tennis Club.

The annual tournament returns after a three-year hiatus. It last happened in 2019. It was postponed twice, in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tennis governing body (RTF), in partnership with the Ministry of Sports, is bringing the tournament back to courts this year with different players in Rwanda and other countries waiting to register until December 7.

Participants will compete in three different categories: professionals, amateurs and wheelchair tennis.

A whopping $30,000 was set aside to award the winners from different categories.

Kenyan Ismael Changawa and Rwanda’s Meghan Ingabire are the reigning champions of the Rwanda Open in men and women categories, respectively, having won the tournament in 2019.

Changawa beat compatriot, Kevin Cheriyot, in the final 2-0 (6-1,6-2) to win the men’s title. Ingabire won the women’s silverware after beating Olive Tuyisenge 2-0 (6-1, 6-1).