Sandbox and its Sand crypto announce new lands in the NFT metaverse

Sandbox, whose native crypto is Sand, has announced the launch of new Land sales in the NFT metaverse, with new themed virtual districts and in collaboration with fourteen global brands.

The prestigious brands involved include the likes of Paris Hilton, TIME, Tony Hawk, L’Officiel, Cut the Rope, and FaZe Clan, which will allow buyers to throw Playboy MetaMansion parties and create different experiences near Cipriani or immerse themselves in Snoop Dogg‘s musical universe.

Sale of new NFT lands in the metaverse for Sand crypto: how it works

Sandbox, the decentralized metaverse and subsidiary of Animoca Brands, announces that starting 24 November 2022 at 2 PM (CET), the sale of new Land lots will begin. Future owners will have the opportunity to reside in the “neighborhoods” where 14 global brands and celebrities have already settled.

A world leader in virtual real estate, The Sandbox will sell 1,900 plots out of the total 166,464 Lands that make up the NFT metaverse, already valued at more than $1 billion, with a price set on the average price of the 100,000 Lands sold to date.

Specifically, the sale will take place in three separate sessions lasting from November through early 2023, each themed around a distinct neighborhood with well-defined partners mentioned above.

Each session will include Standard and Premium Lands and also exclusive Estates, comprising several different Lands, auctioned directly on OpenSea. In addition, an exclusive Estate next to Snoop Dogg’s Land will also be auctioned on OpenSea, giving users an additional chance to be close to the Snoopverse.

Premium Lands located in the neighborhoods of major brands are particularly scarce and feature exclusive digital collectibles for fans of those brands. They also increase staking rewards and allow owners to use their collectibles in Game Maker software to create unique experiences.

Equal access to Lands: the NFT metaverse lottery in Sandbox

To ensure a fair purchasing process, opportunities to participate in Standard and Premium LAND sales will be granted through a lottery system.

Specifically, a KYC (Know Your Customer) process will be activated, which will ascertain that participants are individuals with sufficient Sand crypto (at least 1,011) on the Polygon network to purchase a LAND in their account.

All lotteries will be conducted in the same way for each session, where each user can register for the Standard one, Premium one, or both.

Land owners in these new neighborhoods will be able to create unique gaming experiences around three distinct themes. The first, ‘California Dreamin,’ representing California-themed brands such as Playboy and The Marathon.

The second, ‘The Galleria’ arts district, which includes partners such as TIME and Paris Hilton. Finally, ‘Voxel Madness,’ which is a gaming-driven district with brands such as Voxies and Dogami. Each district’s theme and brands allow fans and community members to purchase Land nearby and host exclusive events with related fans.

Sandbox’s NFT metaverse: words from the founders

Arthur Madrid, CEO and co-founder of The Sandbox, about the new Lands that will soon go on sale said:

“The Sandbox is building a unique Web3 platform where creators and brands can create a new entertainment format, the pop culture metaverse, where fans will find fun and creativity with complete confidence.“

In addition, Madrid added that bringing these brands together in special districts allows players to purchase Land to be Paris Hilton’s or Snoop Dogg’s neighbors, or build an experience alongside prestigious brands such as Cipriani. Indeed, the opportunity not only offers a whole new way to create and play, but also to rediscover global culture together.

Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox, also had his say on this new launch, stating:

“Our new themed neighborhoods allow brands, creators and fans to live side by side in The Sandbox sharing passions and interests, forming an online community with a strong sense of identity. By further democratizing the buying process, we give our community full access to the best and most popular LANDs.“

Part virtual real estate, part amusement park, The Sandbox fully embraces the idea of the metaverse as a seamless shared digital space where worlds and heroes come together to create magic.

In fact, more than 300 partners have joined The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, Sueco, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, and CryptoKitties. Specifically, they all share the vision of The Sandbox team: to allow players to create their own experiences using both original and famous characters and worlds.