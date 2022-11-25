Santander scam warning as pensioner loses life savings

Their website explains that cryptocurrency is accessible to everyone and with any budget, meaning anyone can fall victim.

Most firms advertising and selling investments in cryptoassets are not authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

This means that if people invest in certain cryptoassets, they will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme if things go wrong.

On their wesbite, Santander suggests how to protect oneself from investment and cryptocurrency scams

They said: “How to protect yourself from investment and cryptocurrency scams: